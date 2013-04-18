© 2021
Shovels And Rope: A Husband And Wife, A Homemade Sound

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 18, 2013 at 4:16 PM EDT
Shovels & Rope.
Husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst had their own careers going — his with the band The Films and hers solo. Then they started performing together, just the two of them, and found that their personal chemistry translated to their music together.

The South Carolina duo released its debut album, O' Be Joyful, last summer. Here, Trent and Hearst join us to talk about how that homemade record came to be — and, of course, perform live in the studio.

