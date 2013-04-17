The James Hunter Six: 'Minute By Minute,' A Classic Soul Sound

James Hunter fell in love with vintage R&B during his youth in England, with his grandmother's records providing a foundation. Hunter sang in workingman's clubs and got a break in the early '90s, when Van Morrison heard him singing and invited him on tour as a backing vocalist.

Hunter was eventually brought to America, where his 2006 album People Gonna Talk received a Grammy nomination. His latest album with his band The James Hunter Six, Minute by Minute, was produced by Daptone Records' Gabe Roth.

