The James Hunter Six: 'Minute By Minute,' A Classic Soul Sound

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 17, 2013 at 3:04 PM EDT
The James Hunter Six.
James Hunter fell in love with vintage R&B during his youth in England, with his grandmother's records providing a foundation. Hunter sang in workingman's clubs and got a break in the early '90s, when Van Morrison heard him singing and invited him on tour as a backing vocalist.

Hunter was eventually brought to America, where his 2006 album People Gonna Talk received a Grammy nomination. His latest album with his band The James Hunter Six, Minute by Minute, was produced by Daptone Records' Gabe Roth.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
