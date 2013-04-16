© 2021
Lady Lamb The Beekeeper On World Cafe

By David Dye
Published April 16, 2013 at 3:29 PM EDT
Lady Lamb the Beekeeper, a.k.a. Aly Spaltro.
The name Lady Lamb the Beekeeper came to singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro in a dream. When the Maine native emerged from the DVD-store basement where she'd been experimenting with music for several years, her friends responded positively. She soon moved to Brooklyn, where those original songs were re-worked for her debut album, Ripley Pine, released this past February.

Here, Spaltro discusses how the songs developed beyond what she'd originally imagined on her own. That slow emergence has allowed her art to evolve, as you'll hear in this session. She even plays a song that didn't make it onto Ripley Pine.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
