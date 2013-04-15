Next: Escondido

© 2021
XPN | By David Dye
Published April 15, 2013 at 3:10 PM EDT
Escondido.
It's not as if Escondido members Jessica Maros and Tyler James didn't have enough going on already. Maros is a thriving fashion designer in Nashville, Tenn., known for dressing Lady Antebellum and others. James has been a member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and recently had one of his songs placed on the TV show Nashville.

The two met in 2011 and found musical compatibility in their mutual love of Ennio Morricone and his spaghetti Western soundtracks. Hear two tracks from their debut album together, The Ghost of Escondido, which they recorded live in one day.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
