Next: Escondido

It's not as if Escondido members Jessica Maros and Tyler James didn't have enough going on already. Maros is a thriving fashion designer in Nashville, Tenn., known for dressing Lady Antebellum and others. James has been a member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and recently had one of his songs placed on the TV show Nashville.

The two met in 2011 and found musical compatibility in their mutual love of Ennio Morricone and his spaghetti Western soundtracks. Hear two tracks from their debut album together, The Ghost of Escondido, which they recorded live in one day.

