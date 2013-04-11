© 2021
Country Music Hall Of Fame On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 11, 2013 at 3:44 PM EDT
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.

So you think you know country music? Our friend Michael Gray, curator at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., will tell you what you need to know in just a few music-filled minutes. The Hall of Fame is right in downtown Nashville and is a must visit.

Here, Gray talks about the importance of WSM radio's Grand Ole Opry in establishing Nashville as country music's home. We'll hear Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, outlaw country from Waylon Jennings and even some Bakersfield country from Buck Owens. Then we'll find out why RCA Studio B was such an important recording spot for Elvis Presley and so many others from the '50s until it closed in 1977.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991.
