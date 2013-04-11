Country Music Hall Of Fame On World Cafe

So you think you know country music? Our friend Michael Gray, curator at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., will tell you what you need to know in just a few music-filled minutes. The Hall of Fame is right in downtown Nashville and is a must visit.

Here, Gray talks about the importance of WSM radio's Grand Ole Opry in establishing Nashville as country music's home. We'll hear Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, outlaw country from Waylon Jennings and even some Bakersfield country from Buck Owens. Then we'll find out why RCA Studio B was such an important recording spot for Elvis Presley and so many others from the '50s until it closed in 1977.

