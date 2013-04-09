© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Gillian Welch And David Rawlings On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 9, 2013 at 3:00 PM EDT
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

For World Cafe's Sense of Place: Nashville edition, we knew we wanted to talk with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings to get their take on changes in the city over the last couple of decades. The country-folk singer-songwriters moved to Nashville in 1993 and have worked there ever since, recording at historic studios like RCA Studio B before buying the legendary Woodland Studios.

Their acoustic sound draws inspiration from country brother bands such as The Delmore Brothers and The Louvin Brothers. Welch and Rawlings have made iconic records spanning from their first together, Revival, to Welch's latest, The Harrow and the Harvest.

Listen to our extended conversation with the duo, in which Welch and Rawlings touch on their experiences in Nashville over the last 20 years. Along the way, they discuss both how the city has changed and what they find unique about their adopted hometown.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye