Next: Luella And The Sun

For our Sense of Place: Nashville week, we just had to showcase Luella and the Sun, which has made major fans out of Grimey's Records' Doyle Davis, other bands like Moon Taxi and NPR Music's Ann Powers.

The group brings together local veterans John Radford, Joe McMahan, Adam Bednarik and Melissa Mathes (a.k.a. Luella). Drawing from blues and gospel in live performances, Luella — a female counterpart to Jack White — often begins a cappella until her bandmates kick in. So far, their recorded output consists of one single, but there's more to come.

