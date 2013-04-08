Next: Luella And The Sun

© 2021
XPN | By David Dye
Published April 8, 2013 at 4:26 PM EDT
Luella and the Sun.
For our Sense of Place: Nashville week, we just had to showcase Luella and the Sun, which has made major fans out of Grimey's Records' Doyle Davis, other bands like Moon Taxi and NPR Music's Ann Powers.

The group brings together local veterans John Radford, Joe McMahan, Adam Bednarik and Melissa Mathes (a.k.a. Luella). Drawing from blues and gospel in live performances, Luella — a female counterpart to Jack White — often begins a cappella until her bandmates kick in. So far, their recorded output consists of one single, but there's more to come.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
