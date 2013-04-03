Night Beds On World Cafe

Night Beds is the work of Winston Yellen, who originally started making music in his hometown of Colorado Springs. But he traveled to Nashville to write the songs for Night Beds' debut album, Country Sleep, in a pre-Civil War cabin once owned by Johnny Cash.

The lyrics may have come from Nashville, but the record's open, dusty sound is pure Colorado. Yellen brings his amazing, wide-ranging voice to this installment of World Cafe, playing songs from Country Sleep as well as a track that didn't make the album.

