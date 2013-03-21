With emerging styles that fuse traditional folk and modern genres, Mexico has become a hub for experimentation in music. In this 30th installment of Latin Roots, World Cafe host David Dye explores the prominence of Mexitrónica with Josh Norek, the co-host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated radio program The Latin Alternative.

Already popular in Latin America, Mexitrónica is electronic music from Mexico — a subgenre of Latin electronica. With accordions, the classic Mexican bajo sexto and synthesizers, Mexitrónica is helping to reshape the Latin music industry. It's already achieved a level of international recognition through artists such as The Mexican Institute of Sound, 3Ball MTY and Nortec Collective.

Here, Dye and Norek track the historical development of Mexitrónica and play songs from pioneers of the genre.

Listen to the Latin Roots Mexitrónica playlist on Spotify.

