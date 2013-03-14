© 2021
Jack Russell Terrier Swallows More Than 100 Pennies

Published March 14, 2013 at 5:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Tim Kelleher says his Jack Russell terrier, Jack, scarfs down anything he can get his paws on. Which helps keep the kitchen floor clean, but last week Jack was looking very sick. Kelleher took him to the vet, who discovered the dog had consumed a bagel and somewhere along the line more than a hundred pennies. The vet operated and removed the pennies. Kelleher tells the New York Daily News that Jack's back and driving him crazy.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.