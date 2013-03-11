© 2021
Widow Sues Church Over Sports-Themed Headstone

Published March 11, 2013 at 6:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Indiana woman found a way to honor her late husband. He spent a lot of time watch TV sports so she ordered a black granite headstone that was shaped like a couch, and featuring Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR logos. St. Joseph's Catholic Church said the headstone is completely inappropriate - they will not allow it. So the widow sued. The priest says he supported the grieving widow, quote, "The entire way until this matter came up." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.