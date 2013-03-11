Widow Sues Church Over Sports-Themed Headstone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An Indiana woman found a way to honor her late husband. He spent a lot of time watch TV sports so she ordered a black granite headstone that was shaped like a couch, and featuring Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR logos. St. Joseph's Catholic Church said the headstone is completely inappropriate - they will not allow it. So the widow sued. The priest says he supported the grieving widow, quote, "The entire way until this matter came up."