Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite On World Cafe

Grammy-winning blues-rock singer Ben Harper has made 10 studio albums over the course of his career. For his latest project, he teamed up with harmonica legend Charlie Musselwhite to release a collaborative album titled Get Up! Musselwhite, one of the few white musicians to gain exposure in the blues scene during the 1960s, has released 26 records and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010.

After recording the song "Burnin' Hell" together in 1997, Harper and Musselwhite were encouraged to team up for a full album. Get Up! showcases the musical chemistry that's developed between the two ever since.

Hear Harper and Musselwhite's modern twist on classic blues in this installment of World Café.

This installment of World Cafe was originally aired on March 8, 2013.



