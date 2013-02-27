The Relatives On World Cafe

Founded by brothers Rev. Gean West and Tommie West, The Relatives first surfaced in the 1970s with the single "Walking On." With its rhythmic fusion of traditional gospel and psychedelic funk, the quintet became known for its energetic live performances. However, the group disbanded in 1980, disappearing from the music world without so much as a full studio album to its name — until now.

Forty years after forming, the band released its first record, The Electric Word, last week; its soulful gospel songs address issues like war, poverty and inequality. Hear The Relatives play a few tracks from The Electric Word and talk with World Cafe host David Dye about the 40-year road its members have traveled.

