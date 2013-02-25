Next: Jacco Gardner

© 2021
Published February 25, 2013 at 3:04 PM EST
Jacco Gardner.
Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer Jacco Gardner's debut album, Cabinet of Curiosities, offers a fresh take on the baroque pop sound of the 1960s. Gardner plays every instrument on the record except drums, and his studio acumen, command of instrumentation and sense of arrangement recall and update the kind of ornate songs orchestrated by groups like The Left Banke and The Zombies and producers like Brian Wilson and Van Dyke Parks.

Hear two tracks from Cabinet of Curiosities in this installment of World Café: Next.

