Aaron Neville On World Cafe

Aaron Neville revitalized his favorite doo-wop tracks from the 1950s and '60s for his new album, My True Story. Working with producers Don Was and Keith Richards, Neville and his band give the singer's childhood favorites a soulful life of their own.

At 72, Neville has embarked on a national tour to promote My True Story. Here, he plays a few tracks from the record and talks with host David Dye about his education in doo-wop.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.