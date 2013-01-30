Rubio's New York Admirer Isn't Exactly Welcome

Anyone else noticing the love New York Senator Charles Schumer is showing for Marco Rubio? He's been calling Rubio courageous for pushing an immigration overhaul that many in his party's base despise. Wednesday morning he likened Rubio's appearance on conservative talk shows to "Daniel in the lion's den."

Rubio no doubt appreciates the kind words. Because that's really what a potential Republican presidential candidate wants, is the endorsement of a high-profile, New York liberal.

