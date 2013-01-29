Aaron Embry On World Cafe

If Aaron Embry's name doesn't sound familiar, his previous collaborators will. Embry was recently the touring pianist with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and has worked with the likes of Elliott Smith, Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris.

In 2009 alone, the multifaceted musician composed a score for Yukio Mishima's silent film, Patriotism, and produced Avi Buffalo's self-titled debut. Yet throughout his diverse, nearly two-decade career, Embry never released his own solo record — until now.

Out just last year, Tiny Prayers is a sparse, soft piano album. Drawing on jazz and folk, Embry brings a somber melodic quality to the music, reminiscent of Elliott Smith himself.

Embry's inspiration for the record came from his time spent touring with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros — particularly the band's train tour with Old Crow Medicine Show and Mumford & Sons, as documented in the film Big Easy Express.

Here, Embry plays a few songs from Tiny Prayers for World Café and talks with host David Dye about recording the album.

