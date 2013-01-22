Kopecky Family Band On World Cafe

Although the six members of the Kopecky Family Band aren't related by blood, they function with a sense of harmony common in family outfits. Formed in 2007, the group released a series of EPs before finally releasing its first full-length album, Kids Raising Kids, in 2012.

The band's eclectic mix of orchestral sounds and soothing melodies earned it the title of "Artist to Watch" by WXPN in December. Taking time out from its current U.S. tour, the Kopecky Family Band recently performed songs from Kids Raising Kids for World Café and talked with host David Dye about finding a distinct sound.

This episode was originally aired Jan. 22, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.