Trey Anastasio On World Cafe

In addition to leading Phish, one of rock's most beloved jam bands, Trey Anastasio has built a successful solo career in the past 10 years with his Trey Anastasio Band. His latest album, Traveler, was produced by Peter Katis, a renowned engineer who's worked with Interpol, The National and The Swell Season, among others. The album also features guest performances by members of The National and Mates of State.

In this edition of World Cafe, Anastasio sits down for an in-depth interview and tells the story behind his song "Valentine," which he wrote after getting sober.

This segment originally aired on January 11, 2013.

