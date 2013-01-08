The Last Bison On World Cafe

Few bands would categorize their sound as "mountaintop chamber music," yet The Last Bison's classical-influenced Southern folk-rock actually fits the bill. The septet emerged from the marshes of Chesapeake, Va., a couple years ago, and has since made a name for itself with its complex arrangements, refined lyrics and vocal harmonies. Singer-guitarist Ben Hardesty is the group's primary songwriter, and his style recalls the work of Mumford & Sons, The Decemberists and Fleet Foxes. (That said, none of those bands have a frontman sharing the stage with his sister, nor does a 75-year-old pump organ reside among their instruments.)

The Last Bison finished recording a new album this past July, and hopes to release it early this year. In the meantime, the band released an EP, Inheritance, last fall.

This World Cafe session was originally published on January 8, 2013.

