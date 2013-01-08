© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Last Bison On World Cafe

XPN
Published March 11, 2013 at 3:00 PM EDT
The Last Bison.
The Last Bison.

Few bands would categorize their sound as "mountaintop chamber music," yet The Last Bison's classical-influenced Southern folk-rock actually fits the bill. The septet emerged from the marshes of Chesapeake, Va., a couple years ago, and has since made a name for itself with its complex arrangements, refined lyrics and vocal harmonies. Singer-guitarist Ben Hardesty is the group's primary songwriter, and his style recalls the work of Mumford & Sons, The Decemberists and Fleet Foxes. (That said, none of those bands have a frontman sharing the stage with his sister, nor does a 75-year-old pump organ reside among their instruments.)

The Last Bison finished recording a new album this past July, and hopes to release it early this year. In the meantime, the band released an EP, Inheritance, last fall.

This World Cafe session was originally published on January 8, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.