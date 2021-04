More than a thousand protesters turned up in the Ohio River town of Steubenville over the weekend, spurred by a blogging and Twitter campaign that's focused on rape allegations involving high-school football players. Social media has taken the case well beyond the small eastern Ohio town, sparking international tension.

M.L. Schultze reports for WKSU.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.