Christmas Comes Early At Australia's Taronga Zoo

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Christmas came early at Sydney, Australia's Taronga Zoo. Late last week, zookeepers delivered some tasty presents. You might say the animal equivalent of holiday cookies but without sprinkles. Sun bears dug into pinatas stuffed with fruit and vegetables. Giant tortoises indulged in watermelons carved to look like Christmas trees. And the meerkats, well, they received toy houses full of a favorite snack - live crickets. Hmm. Bon appetit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.