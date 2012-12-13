The Late Whitney Houston Was The Year's Hottest Search

The Feb. 11 death of singing superstar Whitney Houston sent her fans rushing to the Web, Google says in Year-End Zeitgeist Report about things that "piqued your curiosity" in 2012.

Her name is atop Google's most-searched lists in three categories — general searches, people and performing artists.

Houston got more attention than "Gangnam style," "Hurricane Sandy," the presidential election and even "Kate Middleton pictures released."

Google notes that:

"While it might not be surprising to see that tragic natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy ranked highly (#3 on the global trending list), it is reassuring to find searches like [donate to Sandy] spiking as well."

By the way, it appears many Two-Way readers enjoy year-end lists.

