Latin Roots: A Brief History Of Tropicália

In this segment of World Cafe's Latin Roots, Alt.Latino host Jasmine Garsd discusses how the Brazilian artistic movement of Tropicália, also known as Tropicalismo, emerged and became a prominent force in Latin American music. Tropicália is a unique style which conflates traditional Brazilian music with elements from other genres, ranging from avant-garde to rock 'n' roll. The movement developed in the 1960s, as widespread corruption and oppression spread throughout Brazil.

Garsd credits Os Mutantes as an inspiring act which was able to assist in increasing the international presence of Brazilian music. The band members were eventually exiled from Brazil, and during this time they were exposed to a variety of foreign musical styles, which they then fused together with their Brazilian roots.

Listen to the Latin Roots Tropicália playlist on Spotify.

This story originally ran on Nov. 29, 2012.



