Delta Rae On World Cafe

Siblings Ian, Eric, and Brittany Hölljes — three of the four lead singers in the American folk-rock band Delta Rae — first learned the power of a good story when their parents read them mythological tales. In fact, the band's name is inspired by a fictional story the Hölljes' mother intended to write. Flash forward to 2012, and the band has put those lessons to good use.

The group formed in 2009 at Duke University in Durham, N.C. with a friend, singer Elizabeth Hopkins. The following year, Delta Rae welcomed drummer Mike McKee and bassist Grant Emerson and released a self-titled EP.

In 2011 the Hölljes had a chance to meet music industry veteran Seymour Stein, who signed the band to Sire Records. Delta Rae's debut album Carry the Fire was released in June.

The band joined David Dye for a four-song set at the World Cafe studios in Philadelphia.

