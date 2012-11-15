Titus Andronicus On World Cafe

The New Jersey band Titus Andronicus doesn't shy away from big ideas: It's named for Shakespeare's first tragedy, and its last record (2010's The Monitor) is a concept album drawing on the history of the Civil War. The group's big, shambling rock 'n' roll doesn't mess around with the everyday, opting instead for life-and-death urgency.

Titus Andronicus just released a new album, Local Business — and the band has taken the title to heart, promoting it via a North American tour celebrating independently run institutions. In this World Cafe session, singer Patrick Stickles discusses the inspiration behind the record, and the group plays the new single "In a Big City" and other new songs.

