Titus Andronicus On World Cafe

XPN
Published November 15, 2012 at 3:52 PM EST
The New Jersey band Titus Andronicus doesn't shy away from big ideas: It's named for Shakespeare's first tragedy, and its last record (2010's The Monitor) is a concept album drawing on the history of the Civil War. The group's big, shambling rock 'n' roll doesn't mess around with the everyday, opting instead for life-and-death urgency.

Titus Andronicus just released a new album, Local Business — and the band has taken the title to heart, promoting it via a North American tour celebrating independently run institutions. In this World Cafe session, singer Patrick Stickles discusses the inspiration behind the record, and the group plays the new single "In a Big City" and other new songs.

