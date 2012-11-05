'Insult To Injury': Nor'easter Targets New York, New Jersey

Another significant storm is looking likely for New York and New Jersey, forecasters are warning.

The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang says the computer models have come into agreement, forecasting a Nor'easter to begin forming election night and then move up the east coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Capital Weather Gang reports:

"But from the North Carolina Outer Banks to the shores of New England, it's becoming more certain that the storm will whip up high seas and gusty winds, leading to a new round of coastal flooding and beach erosion on the heels of Superstorm Sandy - though not as severe.

"All four of the 'big 4' global computer models - the European (EURO), the UKMet, the Canadian and U.S. GFS - indicate a fairly powerful area of low pressure will rapidly develop along the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will occur as two disturbances - one from Canada, the other from the southern U.S. - join together or phase."

"Though this storm will not have near the magnitude of the impact Sandy had, the combination of rain, wind and snow will add insult to injury for the recovery process along the East Coast," The Weather Channel's Chris Dolce said.

Accuweather says that depending on the track, some of the areas that were crushed by Sandy may experience 40 to 50 mph winds and may also see some coastal flooding.

