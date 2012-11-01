Nick Waterhouse On World Cafe

Although Nick Waterhouse wears his classic soul influences on his sleeve, behind his Buddy Holly glasses lies a timeless talent for spirited rock and rhythms that anyone can appreciate. His debut album, Time's All Gone, has received positive reviews, as have his raucous, house-party-flavored live shows. While his debut was mastered to mono on the same Gold Star Studios lathe that Phil Spector and The Beach Boys once used, Waterhouse has West Coast R&B grit of his very own.

Time's All Gone established Waterhouse as one of music's most refreshingly rough-around-the-edges soul men. On his debut, he draws from the classic sound of '50s American pop with a distinctive voice of his own, shouting and growling with infectious vigor. In this World Cafe session, the soul singer performs several songs and talks to host David Dye.

