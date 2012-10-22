Next: The Great American Canyon Band

The Great American Canyon Band is a Baltimore indie-folk act featuring husband-and-wife duo Paul and Krystal Jean Masson. The pair's first single, "Tumbleweed," is a lovely, dreamy piece of countrified rock, destined for road trips. The rest of the self-titled EP came out in May, and an additional track, "Young Lady," was released on Sept. 5; it's available for download here.

The duo's harmony-rich sound is alternately mellow, sad, wistful, romantic and sweeping. The Great American Canyon Band has been compared to The Duchess & The Duke and Lost in the Trees. WXPN's The Key describes the pair's EP as "a gorgeous collection of hypnotic songs that draws on [a] heady mix of dream pop, acousticana and psychedelia."

