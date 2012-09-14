Dirty Projectors On World Cafe

This past July, the prolific indie-rock band Dirty Projectors returned with a new record, Swing Lo Magellan. Just as accessible as the group's 2009 breakthrough, Bitte Orca, Dirty Projectors' sixth studio album places an added emphasis on the songs' concepts rather than just unique pop arrangements.

With a howling, all-female chorus line, Swing Lo Magellan soundtracks a long-form music video in the form of lead singer Dave Longstreth's short film Hi Custodian. Hear Dirty Projectors perform songs from the new album in this session of World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.