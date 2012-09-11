Next: Save The Clocktower
Chicago's Save the Clocktower formed in 2008 and kicked off its career in earnest the next year, when longtime friends Greg Newton (drums, vocals), Jimmy Shenk (keyboards) and Sean Paras (guitar/vocals) recorded their self-titled EP. In 2011, they released their first full-length album, Carousel, which is available as a free download on their Bandcamp page. Recently, a fourth member was added: bass player and older brother to Greg, Chris Newton.
STC's new album, Through the Glass, was released in July. Electronic instruments help inspire the '70s dance-music vibes in Save the Clocktower's pop melodies. Hear songs from the new album, an infectious collection of indie-pop songs, in this installment of World Cafe: Next.
