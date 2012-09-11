© 2021
Marathon Runner Shatters World Record, Or Not

Published September 11, 2012 at 5:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When a runner, originally from Sudan, ran the Sioux Falls Marathon and shattered the world record by 25 minutes, he was as shocked as everyone else.

Maybe I'm lost - I don't know, Olok Nykew told a reporter at the finish.

Turns out, he was correct. According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, he had arrived late to the race. He ran the wrong route - the half marathon.

I'm not cheating. I was just confused, he said.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.