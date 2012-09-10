GoDaddy Goes Down, Anonymous Member Takes Responsibility

The web hosting company GoDaddy has been experiencing severe outages today. Many of its members are complaining that their service is down.

How wide this outage spreads is hard to tell, but GoDaddy aknowledged it was having problems on its Twitter stream.

"We're aware of the trouble people are having with our site," it said. "We're working on it."

According to a BusinessWeek story from May 2012, GoDaddy hosts more than 5 million websites and has registered more than 53 million domain names.

Twitter user Anonymous Own3r, who claims to be the leader of security for the hacker collective, said he was behind the attack that brought down the site.

GoDaddy has not said whether these claims are true.

CNN reports that the outage seems to be affecting not only those sites hosted by GoDaddy but also those registered with the company.

The AP puts the number of affected websites at thousands "and possibly millions."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.