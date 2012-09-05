Melissa Etheridge On World Cafe

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has been making music since she first picked up a guitar at the age of 8. Playing in country groups throughout her teens in her home state of Kansas, Etheridge went on to a hugely successful and decorated 25-year solo career — and won two Grammy Awards and an Oscar along the way.

These days, Etheridge is promoting her 14th album, Fourth Street Feeling, named after a street in her hometown. She plays four songs from the new record in this World Cafe session with host David Dye.

