Cassandra Wilson On World Cafe

A pioneer who muddies the waters separating jazz, blues, country, soul and rock, Cassandra Wilson possesses a beautiful voice and more than three decades of musical experience. The two-time Grammy winner began her career with the M-base collective, but found success as a solo jazz singer.

After a two-year break, Wilson took a step in a new direction. While she remains true to her jazz inclinations, she incorporates blues, soul, pop, samba and even flamenco on Another Country — which is, as the title suggests, an international affair: Wilson and producer Fabrizio Sotti recorded the album in New York, New Orleans and Florence, Italy. Hear Wilson play songs from Another Country in this session.

