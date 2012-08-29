THEESatisfaction On World Cafe

Working in a subgenre somewhere between soul and rap, Stasia "Stas" Irons and Catherine "Cat" Harris-White form the avant-garde hip-hop duo THEESatisfaction. Based in Seattle, the young duo released its first album, awE naturalE, back in March.

With their innovative mix of hip-hop and spoken-word poetry, THEESatisfaction's songs operate in the tradition of early-'90s rap, complete with a jazz vibe and soothing West Coast flavor. Hear Stas and Cat perform songs from their debut in this session of World Cafe.

