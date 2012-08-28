Diamond Rugs On World Cafe

Muddying the waters separating indie rock, country and Southern blues, Diamond Rugs formed in Nashville as an all-star music collective assembled by John McCauley of Deer Tick. McCauley originally approached Robbie Crowell (Deer Tick), Ian Saint Pe (Black Lips), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Hardy Morris (Dead Confederate) and Bryan Dufresne (Six Finger Satellite) to collaborate on an album he was making. Eventually, his bandmates began adding songs of their own, and Diamond Rugs grew into more than just McCauley's pet project.

The end result is an exercise in carefully constructed chaos — one moment a smooth rock ballad, the next a gut-wrenching country dirge. Hear the band perform songs from its self-titled debut in this session of World Cafe.

