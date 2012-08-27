Next: Matthew E. White

Matthew E. White is an old soul conversant in music's past. On the cover of his debut album, Big Inner, his aesthetic is reminiscent of 1970 John Lennon on the cover of Abbey Road. The Manila-born, Virginia-raised musician was heavily influenced by the early works of Randy Newman — specifically Newman's 1972 album Sail Away.

White constructs understated and eclectic psych-symphonic works that reference his Southern upbringing and '70s sensibility. Big Inner was just released as the first album out on White's DIY record label, Spacebomb. Hear some of its songs and download White's "One of These Days" in this installment of World Cafe Next.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.