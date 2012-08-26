Clean And Green In Fort Wayne, Ind.

My friend Stephen J. Bailey is a strong voice for the revitalization of downtown Fort Wayne. He oversees social media and web development for the Downtown Improvement District. He enjoys running and whenever he runs through downtown or the West Central area, he takes a bag with him so he can pick up trash as he goes.

He participated in the "Clean and Green 2012" initiative to keep this city looking its best. And he volunteers at a local hospice care center. When it comes to local volunteers who make a difference, Stephen is at the top of the list.

Carly Bilby works for an insurance brokerage firm in Fort Wayne and listens to WBOI.

