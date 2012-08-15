© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Police Chief Urges Toronto Mayor To Get A Driver

Published August 15, 2012 at 7:25 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We all know texting while driving can be dangerous, and in Ontario, it is illegal. But apparently, you can read while driving. So, technically, Toronto's Mayor Tom Ford was not breaking the law as he checked out a stack of papers while driving on an expressway. A Twitter user snapped a photo of the mayor. Ford said he drives safely as he catches up on work. As the mayor put it: I'm a busy man. Toronto's police chief urged the mayor to get a driver. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.