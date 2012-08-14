'F-Bomb' Added To Dictionary
We expect that most folks won't need to look up the definition. But just in case, "f-bomb" now has its own entry in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.
And no, the entry doesn't appear to be illustrated with a image of recent vice presidents (Biden and Cheney), who have been known to drop an f-bomb from time-to-time.
The other 14 new entries in this year's update of the dictionary:
-- aha moment
-- bucket list
-- cloud computing
-- copernicium
-- earworm
-- energy drink
-- game changer
-- gassed
-- gastropub
-- man cave
-- mash-up
-- sexting
-- systemic risk
-- underwater
