'F-Bomb' Added To Dictionary

We expect that most folks won't need to look up the definition. But just in case, "f-bomb" now has its own entry in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.

And no, the entry doesn't appear to be illustrated with a image of recent vice presidents (Biden and Cheney), who have been known to drop an f-bomb from time-to-time.

The other 14 new entries in this year's update of the dictionary:

-- aha moment

-- bucket list

-- cloud computing

-- copernicium

-- earworm

-- energy drink

-- game changer

-- gassed

-- gastropub

-- man cave

-- mash-up

-- sexting

-- systemic risk

-- underwater

