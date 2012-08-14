© 2021
'F-Bomb' Added To Dictionary

By Mark Memmott
Published August 14, 2012 at 8:32 AM EDT
March 23, 2010: Vice President Biden famously drops an f-bomb.
We expect that most folks won't need to look up the definition. But just in case, "f-bomb" now has its own entry in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.

And no, the entry doesn't appear to be illustrated with a image of recent vice presidents (Biden and Cheney), who have been known to drop an f-bomb from time-to-time.

The other 14 new entries in this year's update of the dictionary:

-- aha moment

-- bucket list

-- cloud computing

-- copernicium

-- earworm

-- energy drink

-- game changer

-- gassed

-- gastropub

-- man cave

-- mash-up

-- sexting

-- systemic risk

-- underwater

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
