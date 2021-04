On the Olympics' eleventh day, artistic gymnasts will go for their last big batch of medals. There are 21 medals up for grabs Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights of the day's action:

Gymnastics

9:00a Men's Parallel Bars Final

9:47a Women's Beam Final

10:37a Men's Horizontal Bar Final

11:23a Women's Floor Exercise Final

Athletics (a.k.a. Track and Field)

2:00p Men's High Jump Final

2:15p Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-finals

2:45p Men's Discus Throw Final

4:00p Women's 100m Hurdles Final

4:15p Men's 1500m Final

Women's Basketball

9:00a United States of America vs. Canada - Quarterfinal

Synchronized Swimming

10:00a Women's Duets Final

Beach Volleyball

1:00p semifinal

Ross / Kessy (USA) vs. Franca L / Silva J (Brazil)

5:00p semifinal

May-Treanor / Walsh-Jennings (USA) vs. Xue / Zhang (China)

Diving

5:00a Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal

