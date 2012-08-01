Glen Hansard On World Cafe

Having already found success as the singer of the Irish band The Frames and as half of the folk-pop duo The Swell Season, singer-songwriter Glen Hansard is venturing out as a solo artist. Hansard, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 for "Falling Slowly" — from the film Once, in which he starred with singer and co-writer Marketa Irglova — just released his first solo album, Rhythm and Repose.

To promote his solo debut, Hansard toured the U.S. in June, including a stop at World Cafe Live for a Free At Noon concert on June 15. In this session, Hansard talks to World Cafe host David Dye about the set of Once and his new-found fame as a solo artist. And, of course, he plays songs from Rhythm and Repose live in the studio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.