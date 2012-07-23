Next: Field Report

Under the guidance of veteran singer-songwriter Chris Porterfield, Field Report's folksy, Springsteen-esque tunes are rife with mellow acoustic guitars and electrified keyboards. A Wisconsin native, Porterfield formed Field Report (an anagram of his name) after the breakup of DeYarmond Edison, which also featured Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and several current members of Megafaun.

After discovering Field Report, Counting Crows' Adam Duritz asked Porterfield and company to tour with his band this summer. Field Report's forthcoming debut album has been in the works for more than five years, but "Fergus Falls" and "I Am Not Waiting Anymore" were released earlier this year. The soulful, personal lyrics — often with small-town themes — create an intimate setting for the band's expansive sound, which can be melancholy, uplifting or somber. In this installment of World Cafe: Next, host David Dye shares songs from Field Report's debut album, two of which can downloaded for free here.

