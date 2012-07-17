Top Stories: Drought Deepens; Pentagon Prepares; Clashes In Damascus
-- Drought In U.S. Now Worst Since 1956; Food Prices To Spike, Economy To Suffer.
-- Pentagon Is Prepping Defenses Against Iran, 'Wall Street Journal' Reports.
-- Mass Casualties After Shootings In Toronto And Tuscaloosa.
-- Consumer Prices Were Unchanged In June, Thanks To Drop In Gasoline. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
-- "Court-Martial Begins In Texas Air Base Scandal." (Morning Edition)
-- Clashes Continue In Damascus; Live Updates. (The Guardian)
-- "Obama, Romney Keep Sniping Over Outsourcing." (CBS This Morning)
-- Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke "In The Spotlight;" Testifies Today. (The Wall Street Journal's MarketBeat blog)
-- "North Korea Names New Army Vice Marshal." (Voice of America)
-- "Needles Found In Sandwiches On 4 U.S.-Bound Delta Flights." (Reuters)
