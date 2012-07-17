'Cluster Balloon' Daredevils Attempt Record Flight

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne. In the Pixar movie "Up" a man lifts his house up and away using a huge bundle of colorful balloons. In real life cluster balloons are daredevils. Last weekend, an American teamed up with an Iraqi to try and break the world record for longest tandem cluster balloon flight. The men took off from a parking lot in Oregon and hoped to make it to Montana. Thunderstorms cut their trip short and kept them from getting the record. e weather didn't cooperate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.