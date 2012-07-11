Indonesian Media Mogul Buys Into D.C. United

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The ownership of American pro sports got just a little more international. That's our last word in business today.

Pro basketball's Brooklyn Nets, formerly the New Jersey Nets, are owned by a Russian businessman. An Indonesian media owner possesses part of the Philadelphia 76ers. And now, that same Indonesian man is among the new investors in D.C. United, the pro soccer team. His name is Erick Thohir.

D.C. United is looking to turn around after years of losses. They want to build a soccer-specific stadium, and hopefully they'll give Mr. Thohir something to root for. Indonesia's national soccer team has only been to the World Cup one-time - in 1938.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.