National League Wins Baseball's All-Star Game 8-0

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Major League Baseball's 83rd All-Star Game wrapped up last night in Kansas City, Missouri. The National League trounced the American League in an 8-0 blowout with impressive performances by some San Francisco Giants.

JOE BUCK: 2-2 pitch, ripped into left field, back at the wall, and this one's gone. A two-run shot by Melky Cabrera and an 8-0 National League...

MONTAGNE: That was the call on Fox Sports. The Giants' Melky Cabrera hit the game's only home run and took home the MVP award. His Giants teammate, Pablo Sandoval, hit a bases loaded triple - the first ever in All-Star Game history. The National League's win was especially emotional for one Atlanta Braves player, third baseman Chipper Jones, who received a standing ovation from fans last night. The eight-time all star is retiring at the end of this season at the age of 40. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.