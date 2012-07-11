© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

eHarmony Has An App For When A Date Goes South

Published July 11, 2012 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a modern solution to an age-old problem. Dating website eHarmony has launched an app for those who can't tough out a bad date. The app simulates a rescue call, like this one.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Hey, honey, listen. I know you're out on a date and, of course, I feel terrible about this, but I need your help.

MONTAGNE: The app can show a number - a co-worker's or your mother's - and a photo of the supposed caller. It can't guarantee your date will believe the excuse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.