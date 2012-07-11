eHarmony Has An App For When A Date Goes South

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a modern solution to an age-old problem. Dating website eHarmony has launched an app for those who can't tough out a bad date. The app simulates a rescue call, like this one.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Hey, honey, listen. I know you're out on a date and, of course, I feel terrible about this, but I need your help.

MONTAGNE: The app can show a number - a co-worker's or your mother's - and a photo of the supposed caller. It can't guarantee your date will believe the excuse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.