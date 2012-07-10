Megan Reilly On World Cafe

Originally from Memphis but a resident of New York City for the past decade or so, singer-songwriter Megan Reilly has a fan in Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley, who helped her get her original record deal. Ever since, Reilly's country-inflected soft rock has evolved further into pop territory since her 2002 debut Arc of Tessa and 2006's Let Your Ghost Go.

It wasn't that long ago that Reilly was featured on World Cafe: Next as an artist on the rise — and she's accompanied John Wesley Harding, who performs a duet on her new album, on this program before. Here, she returns to World Cafe to perform new songs and chat with host David Dye about the influence of traditional and psychedelic folk music on her third studio album, The Well.

